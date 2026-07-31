Sat Sharma raises drug de-addiction, rehabilitation issue in Rajya Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 30: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) highlighted a matter of serious public concern regarding the issue of drug de-addiction, rehabilitation, and vocational empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha.

Through an Unstarred Question, Sat Sharma sought detailed information from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the Centre's plans to strengthen the fight against drug abuse and improve rehabilitation facilities in the Union Territory.

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Recognizing the growing challenge of substance abuse among youth, Sat Sharma specifically asked whether the Government proposes to establish integrated drug de-addiction and vocational training centres in the Jammu region, what concrete steps have been taken under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism to combat drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, and whether additional rehabilitation centres are proposed to strengthen treatment facilities in the Union Territory.

Replying to the question, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma informed the House that there is presently no proposal to establish integrated drug de-addiction and vocational training centres in the Jammu region. However, the Government highlighted the existing infrastructure and ongoing efforts to address drug abuse.

The Minister informed that Jammu and Kashmir currently has one Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA), six District De-Addiction Centres (DDACs), two Community-based Peer-led Intervention (CPLI) centres, three Outreach and Drop-In Centres (ODICs), and twenty-one Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) functioning under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction. The Government also stated that the establishment and monitoring of new de-addiction centres is a continuous process.