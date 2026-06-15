Sat Sharma, others remember Brig Rajinder Singh on birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: J&K BJP President and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Sat Sharma, paid floral tribute to Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous) awardee Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal on the occasion of his birth anniversary at his Samarak Sthal situated at Canal Head, Jammu.

The tribute ceremony was attended by J&K BJP General Secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria, District President Adv Rajesh Gupta, former Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma, former District President and Prabhari Pramod Kapahi, Prabhari Akhnoor Vinay Gupta, Suneet Raina, Mandal President Anil Angral, Dinesh Gupta (former Corporator), Keshav Chopra, Manav Gupta, Swaran Singh, Arun Mehra, Vicky Pandey, Omkar Verma and other senior party leaders and workers. The programme was organized by senior BJP leader Karan Singh.

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Paying homage to Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Sat Sharma described him as the "Saviour of Jammu and Kashmir" whose unmatched courage, patriotism and supreme sacrifice safeguarded the territorial integrity of the erstwhile princely state at a crucial moment in history.

Sat Sharma said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal remains an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian. "Despite facing overwhelming odds during the tribal invasion of 1947, he displayed extraordinary bravery and fulfilled his duty to the nation with unwavering commitment. The younger generations must be educated about his sacrifice and his role in protecting Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Sharma further said that remembering national heroes is not merely a ceremonial exercise but a collective responsibility to preserve the values of patriotism, courage and selfless service that they embodied throughout their lives. It is because of such valiant heroes that our nation stands strong and united today, he added.

Baldev Singh Billawaria said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal's life teaches citizens to place national interest above personal considerations and to remain steadfast in the service of the motherland. He said that the story of Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal reflects the highest traditions of sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Adv Rajesh Gupta said that the nation would forever remain indebted to the brave son of the soil. "By remembering and honouring such great personalities, we strengthen our resolve to work for the unity, integrity and progress of the nation," he added.