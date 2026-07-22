Sat Sharma meets Union MoS Defence

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 21: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma met Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth and held detailed discussions on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre's anti-terror strategy, and measures to further strengthen peace and normalcy in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Sat Sharma appreciated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's decisive leadership and the Defence Ministry's focused approach towards safeguarding national security. Referring to Sanjay Seth's recent visit to Kashmir under the "12 Saal Bemisaal" outreach programme, he said the visit strengthened public confidence and reflected the Centre's unwavering commitment to the people of J & K.

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Sat Sharma said, "Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has replaced the politics of appeasement with a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. Today's India neither compromises on national security nor bows before forces that challenge the country's unity and integrity. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace, development and public confidence because the nation now has a Government that takes decisive action instead of making empty promises."

Sharma said the visible transformation in Jammu and Kashmir through improved security, record tourism, infrastructure development and increased public participation has frustrated those forces that cannot digest the return of peace and normalcy. He asserted that such elements continue to make repeated attempts to disturb the atmosphere of peace and derail Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards development. The nation must remain united against every conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the region, he added.

Slamming mainstream political parties of J&K, Sharma said that they have failed to wholeheartedly support the ongoing peace initiatives. "Instead of strengthening the hands of the security forces and encouraging an atmosphere of stability, they often indulge in divisive and opportunistic politics for petty political gains. Jammu and Kashmir needs responsible leadership that stands with the nation, not politics that weakens public confidence and serves narrow political interests," he said.

Sharma reiterated that 'Nation First' is the BJP's guiding principle and every BJP worker stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces and security agencies in safeguarding India's unity and sovereignty. He also invited Sanjay Seth to visit J & K again to review the ongoing developmental and security initiatives.

Sanjay Seth appreciated the BJP's efforts in strengthening public outreach and reaffirmed that the Modi Government remains fully committed to ensuring lasting peace, robust national security and inclusive development in Jammu and Kashmir.