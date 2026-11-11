Sat Sharma chairs organizational meeting of BJP Pahari Zila

Excelsior Correspondent

BASOHLI, Nov 10: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, Sat Sharma (CA) called upon party leaders and workers to intensify grassroots outreach, strengthen the organizational structure and take the party's programmes to every section of society, with special focus on women and youth.

Sat Sharma was addressing an organizational meeting of the BJP's Pahari Zila, held here on Tuesday to review ongoing activities and chalk out a roadmap for upcoming party programmes.

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J&K BJP general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, MLA, Darshan Singh, former DDC Chairman, Colonel Mahan Singh, district president, Gopal Krishan and former DDC member, Vikram Singh addressed the meeting.

Sat Sharma held detailed discussions on the party's organizational activities, grassroots functioning and preparations for upcoming programmes. He stressed that the strength of the BJP lies in its dedicated cadre and continuous engagement with the people. He urged party leaders to ensure that every organizational programme reaches the public effectively and translates into meaningful public participation.

Sat Sharma particularly emphasized the importance of the ongoing "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" campaign, stating that the BJP must take the facts to the masses and counter the misinformation being spread by the Congress and INDI Alliance through their political campaigns. He said that party workers must expose the opposition's misleading narrative and educate people about the importance of democratic institutions and Constitutional values.

Sharma also called for enthusiastic participation in the upcoming Birsa Munda Jayanti programmes, emphasizing the need to highlight the contributions of Tribal icons and their role in India's freedom struggle and nation-building. He directed the district leadership to organize impactful programmes with broad public participation.

Baldev Singh Billawaria stressed the need for disciplined organizational functioning, effective coordination and regular engagement with party workers to ensure the successful execution of all programmes.

Gopal Mahajan called for taking the party's activities to every Mandal and booth.

Darshan Singh emphasized strengthening the party's public connect through consistent grassroots engagement.

Earlier Sat Sharma, along with other senior leaders, paid heartfelt tributes to Late Jagdish Raj Sapolia, former MLA and senior BJP leader remembering him as a dedicated public representative, committed party worker and a leader who devoted his life to serving society.

Sat Sharma, along with other leaders visited the residence of the departed leader to offer condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.