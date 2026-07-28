Sat Sharma calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks major road infrastructure push for J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 27: BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, CA called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and raised several important issues concerning J&K's road network with the objective of securing faster infrastructure development and addressing critical connectivity challenges faced by the people.

During the meeting, Sat Sharma apprised the Union Minister of the need to further strengthen road infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir in view of its strategic importance, difficult terrain, growing tourism potential, and the aspirations of the people. He stressed that improved connectivity is the backbone of economic growth, tourism, trade, healthcare, education, and national security, and urged the Ministry to continue prioritizing infrastructure development in the Union Territory.

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While thanking the Minister for the major road infrastructure push in J&K, ensuring 12-month all-weather connectivity between the major regions of Jammu & Kashmir and with the Union Territory of Ladakh, Sharma particularly emphasized the need to take additional measures to address the landslides issues in the rainy season.

Highlighting the disruption of highways due to landslides and adverse weather especially in rainy season, Sat Sharma requested the Union Minister to encourage the use of advanced engineering solutions and modern technologies to make roads more resilient. He stressed the need for scientific slope stabilization, modern monitoring systems, and other innovative interventions to minimize road closures and ensure safer travel.

Sharma said uninterrupted road access would greatly benefit people living in remote and border areas while facilitating smoother movement of goods, tourists, and essential services throughout the year.

The BJP leader also sought the time-bound completion of ongoing National Highway projects, tunnels, elevated road corridors, and flyovers at crucial locations to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance commuter safety. He said timely completion of these projects would further accelerate economic activity and open new avenues for investment, employment, and tourism across Jammu & Kashmir.

Sat Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented progress in road connectivity, with several long-pending highway, bridge, and tunnel projects being executed at a record pace. He added that this transformative vision has its roots in the developmental approach of former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is now being carried forward with renewed commitment.

The Union Minister assured Sat Sharma that the Ministry would continue to extend all possible support for strengthening road infrastructure and connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir.