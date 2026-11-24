Excelsior Correspondent

BILLAWAR, Nov 23: J&K BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma (CA) chaired an organizational meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha at Billawar, focusing on strengthening the Mahila Morcha at the grassroot level, expanding its outreach among women and ensuring their greater participation in political and social activities.

J&K BJP Mahila Morcha President Advocate Neha Mahajan, District Prabhari Amar Singh, District President Gopal Krishan, former DDC Chairman Col Mahan Singh, and District Mahila Morcha President Kajal Rajput also addressed the meeting, which was attended by District Mahila Morcha team among other senior party leaders and activists.

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Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, emphasized that a strong Mahila Morcha was essential for building a stronger BJP organization and a healthier democracy. He said that women must be encouraged to take leadership roles in politics, decision-making and public life. He stressed that the party workers should reach every household, particularly women from weaker and marginalized sections, to ensure that the benefits of various women-centric welfare schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi-led Government reach the intended beneficiaries. He said that the Modi Government has consistently worked towards the socio-economic empowerment of women across all communities, strengthening their dignity, financial independence and participation in nation-building. He called upon Mahila Morcha activists to become an effective bridge between the Government and women at the grassroots.

Adv Neha Mahajan said that Mahila Morcha has a significant responsibility in expanding the party's organizational base by connecting with women in every village and locality. She called for greater coordination among district and mandal-level teams and urged activists to actively disseminate information about the welfare initiatives of the Modi Government.

Gopal Krishan assured that the district organization would extend full support to ensure effective implementation of the party's organizational programmes across Billawar. Kajal Rajput highlighted the ongoing efforts of the district Mahila Morcha.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing organizational activities and discussed preparations for forthcoming programmes, including Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas, the proposed massive padyatra in Jammu under the Loktantra Bachao Abhiyan, Seva Doot Abhiyan and programmes under Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.