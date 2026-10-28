Sat Sharma calls for nurturing patriotism, national unity among youth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), Jammu Kashmir Prant, organised its State-Level National Group Song Competition at the auditorium of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT), Narwal Bypass, here today, bringing together students from around 15 schools across different districts of Jammu Province to celebrate patriotism, national unity and India's rich cultural heritage through music.

Sat Sharma, BJP J&K President and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), attended the programme as the chief guest. MLA Bahu Vikram Randhawa and Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, were the guests of honour. Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary, Patron-in-Chief, GDCT, and Arshad Choudhary, Chairman, GDCT, attended as Special Guests. Nehreer Khan, Principal, and Sonia Nanda, Headmistress of Brig Khuda Baksh Memorial Public School, were the special invitees.

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Participating teams presented two patriotic songs each, one in Hindi and the other in Sanskrit, showcasing their musical talent, cultural awareness and spirit of national pride.

Sunita Gupta, State President of Bharat Vikas Parishad, highlighted BVP's role as a social and cultural organisation committed to fostering patriotism, cultural values and national consciousness among students through meaningful activities.

Sat Sharma appreciated Bharat Vikas Parishad's efforts to nurture patriotism, positivity and brotherhood among young students. He observed that such initiatives provide a constructive platform for young talent while encouraging students to channel their energies towards the common good of society.

Vikram Randhawa assured full cooperation in initiatives aimed at student welfare and emphasised the need for collective efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

At the conclusion of the contest, Learning Temple School, Kathua, secured first position, while St Xavier Convent School, Barnai, finished second and Manu Shiksha Kendra Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh, Kathua, secured third position. The winning team will represent Jammu and Kashmir at the Regional-Level Competition scheduled to be held in Moga, Punjab, on November 1, 2026.

All participating students were awarded certificates, medals and mementoes. Rakesh Sharma delivered the vote of thanks, while the programme was jointly conducted by Ramesh Sharma and Pratibha Dutta.