Sat Sharma asks party workers to facilitate awareness about Govt schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 5: The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ continued its grassroot outreach in Purmandal and Vijaypur with programmes focused on women, children, welfare awareness and youth development.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma CA, along with MLA, Chandra Prakash Ganga, participated in an Anganwadi Sammelan at ICDS Purmandal and a debate and painting competition at Shri Ram Universal School, Jakh, Vijaypur.

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J&K BJP vice presidents, Rashpal Verma and Rekha Mahajan, and district president, Asha Rani were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the Anganwadi Sammelan, Sat Sharma said that the essence of public service is reaching those at the grassroot and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are aware of and able to access welfare schemes. He said Anganwadi workers and helpers are performing an important role in supporting child nutrition, maternal health and awareness about women-centric welfare initiatives.

“Seva is meaningful when it reaches the last person and translates welfare measures into tangible support for families,” Sat Sharma said, adding that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan seeks to strengthen awareness and community participation around public welfare initiatives. He called upon BJP workers and social representatives to remain connected with people and facilitate awareness about eligible Government schemes.

Chandra Prakash Ganga said Anganwadi workers and helpers constitute an important grassroot network for maternal and child welfare. He said greater awareness and coordination can help ensure that families receive the benefits intended for them.

Rekha Mahajan said that the health, nutrition and welfare of women and children require sustained attention at the community level. She said initiatives aimed at increasing awareness can help families make better use of available welfare provisions.

Rashpal Verma said the Anganwadi programme highlighted the importance of taking welfare awareness directly to communities. He said the campaign provides an opportunity to understand local concerns and strengthen public outreach.

At Shri Ram Universal School, Jakh, Sat Sharma and Chandra Prakash Ganga participated in the debate and painting competition and interacted with students. Appreciating their creativity, confidence and enthusiasm, Sat Sharma said encouraging young talent and developing a culture of expression and learning are important aspects of nation-building.

Asha Rani said that the two programmes reflected the broad outreach of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, bringing together grassroots welfare awareness and youth participation.