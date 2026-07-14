Sat, Nirmal inaugurate Chess C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma along with former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh here today inaugurated a two-day Chess Championship at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

BJP J&K vice president, Rekha Mahajan, general secretaries—Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, All Cells Incharge, Ved Sharma, Sports Cell Convener, Kuldeep Gupta and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

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The championship was organized by BJP Sports Cell with the active support of All J&K Chess Association. The championship features 32 players competing under the supervision of Chief Arbiter Arvindu Sharma.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the participants, said that PM Modi has transformed sports into a nationwide movement aimed at building a healthier, disciplined and confident generation.

He emphasized that BJP considers 'Khelega India, Badhega India' a social movement rather than merely a sporting slogan.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said that chess develops analytical ability, patience and decision-making skills while strengthening mental discipline.

Rekha Mahajan, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Gopal Mahajan and Ved Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

Kuldeep Gupta delivered vote of thanks.