Sat kickstarts deep drain works at Shakti Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Former Minister and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) today kick started works for construction of Deep Drain Nallah at Shakti Nagar in Ward No. 28 and Ward No. 29.

Sharma was accompanied by Chairman Social Justice Committee, JMC, Jeet Angral, Corporator Ward No. 29, Surinder Choudhary, district president BJP, Ayodhya Gupta, local residents and political and social activists of the area. A total length of 100 metre of Nallah will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rupees 6.00 lakh, Sharma said in a statement issued here, today.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that construction of wall of nallah was a long pending demand of the residents of the area and with construction of this deep drain in the area, the people will get respite from the problems being faced by them particularly in Monsoon season. Former MLA also interacted with the locals of the Ward and listened to their grievances related to development of the area. He assured them that they will be taken up in a phase manner.

Corporator, Jeet Angral and Surinder Choudhary on the occasion asked locals to identify the pending developmental works in their respective areas so that they can be taken up on priority basis. They also appealed the local public to avail benefits from various welfare schemes launched by the State and Central Government.

District president BJP, Ayodhya Gupta said that frequent problem of overflowing of drains will be solved with the construction of nallah. He lauded the efforts of former MLA and corporators for being always available to the public for development works.

Munish Khajuria, Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Ravi Kant Sharma, Bawa Sharma, Kewal Krishan, Atul Bakshi, Heera Lal, Kaka, Raman Sharma and many others were present on the occasion.