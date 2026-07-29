Sat, Khatana call on Nadda, highlight issues of Health Sector, fertilizers

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, July 28: BJP Jammu & Kashmir president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma (CA), accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana, called on Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, J.P. Nadda in New Delhi today and held detailed discussions on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and streamlining fertilizer supply in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Sharma thanked the Union Minister for the National Medical Commission's approval of 50 additional MBBS seats for GMC, Jammu, besides a similar increase for GMC, Srinagar. He said the decision reflects the Modi Government's unwavering commitment to expanding quality medical education and healthcare facilities in J&K.

Advertisement

Sat Sharma said that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's leadership, the Health Sector in J&K has witnessed unprecedented transformation through the establishment of AIIMS Jammu, AIIMS Kashmir, new medical colleges, increased MBBS seats, upgraded hospitals and improved healthcare infrastructure. However, he asserted that the aspirations of the people demand that this momentum be accelerated.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those living in remote and border areas, should never be compelled to travel outside the UT for quality treatment. Healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental necessity, and I will continue to raise every issue concerning the health of our people at every appropriate forum," Sat Sharma said.

He urged J.P. Nadda to expedite the complete operationalization of AIIMS Kashmir while further strengthening AIIMS Jammu with additional super-specialty facilities, advanced diagnostic services, specialist doctors and research infrastructure so that both institutions evolve into centres of medical excellence.

Rajya Sabha MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana raised concerns regarding fertilizer transportation and distribution in J&K. He pointed out that while freight trains reach Pampore and Anantnag, fertilizers are still unloaded at Udhampur, resulting in higher transportation costs and frequent supply disruptions due to Highway closures. He urged that fertilizers be transported directly to Kashmir by rail.

Khatana also sought an end to monopolistic practices in fertilizer distribution.

Responding positively, Union Minister J.P. Nadda appreciated both Members of Parliament for consistently highlighting public issues concerning J&K. He assured them that the Government of India is committed to further strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving public welfare in the UT, adding that the issues relating to AIIMS Kashmir, healthcare expansion and fertilizer transportation and distribution would be examined on priority.