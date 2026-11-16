Sat, Billawaria, Rekha pay tribute to Birsa Munda on 151st birth anniversary

BJP remembers Tribal icon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: J&K BJP celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Sunday as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

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BJP is observing week-long programmes to commemorate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas" across the country.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha, MP, Sat Sharma (CA) led the programme. He was accompanied by MLA Prof. Gharu Ram and other senior party leaders to pay floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda's portrait.

J&K BJP vice presidents, Rekha Mahajan and Rashpaul Verma, general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria, secretaries, Arun Sharma and Pawan Sharma, OBC Morcha president, Brahmjot Satti, Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan, Kisan Morcha, president, Rakesh Pant, Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, district presidents, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, and Rajesh Gupta, spokespersons Balbir Ram Rattan and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Jaideep Sambyal, Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra, Veenu Khanna, Parduman Singh and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Pawan Sharma coordinated the whole programme and also conducted the proceedings, while Naresh Singh Jasrotia presented the vote of thanks.

Sat Sharma, while paying tribute, said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda remains an eternal source of inspiration for every Indian because of his unparalleled courage, patriotism and commitment to the dignity and rights of Tribal communities. He said that Birsa Munda challenged British oppression and exploitation through the historic 'Ulgulan' movement, awakening the spirit of self-respect, unity and resistance among Tribal society. His life reminds us that the strength of a nation lies in respecting its diverse cultural heritage and recognizing the contributions of every section of society, he added.

Sat Sharma further said that Janjatiya Gaurav Divas reflects the commitment to bringing forgotten and lesser-recognized national heroes into the mainstream of national consciousness. He credited Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for giving unprecedented national recognition to Tribal icons and strengthening initiatives aimed at the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of tribal communities.

Rekha Mahajan said that remembering such great personalities is essential to instill pride in India's rich cultural heritage and inspire younger generations, particularly women and youth, to draw strength from the sacrifices of our national heroes.

Baldev Singh Billawaria said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda's historic struggle was a powerful assertion of India's indigenous identity, rights and cultural values against colonial exploitation.

Prof. Gharu Ram said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda's struggle for Jal, Jungle and Zameen continues to inspire generations.

Similar programme was held at BJP district office, Kachi Chawni, which was led by Rajesh Gupta and MLA Yudhvir Sethi.