Sat assures KDD team to raise migrants’ issues in Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: BJP Jammu & Kashmir UT president and MP Rajya Sabha, Sat Sharma, CA today reviewed the functioning of KDD and sought comprehensive feedback on issues concerning the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community.

Addressing a meeting of KDD office bearers here, today he also invited suggestions for strengthening KDD's outreach and improving communication with wider sections of the community.

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The meeting between BJP president and Team KDD assumes special significance as it was held soon after the first-ever visit of BJP national president, Nitin Nabin to J&K. The forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament further added to the importance of the deliberations.

Team KDD highlighted the continued official apathy towards the displaced community, particularly the residents of migrant camp of Jagti. The team drew attention to erratic drinking water supply, prolonged delays in repairing leaking residential quarters, poor sanitation, dilapidated internal lanes, and an inadequate drainage system.

The problems arising from the faulty implementation of the NFSA scheme were also brought to the notice of the BJP president.

The meeting also discussed the long-pending issue of the permanent and dignified return and rehabilitation of the displaced community in Kashmir. It expressed serious concern over attempts of Kashmir-centric political parties to promote a narrative asking the community to forget the ethnic cleansing and genocide-like events of 1989-90 and simply "move forward." The team unequivocally rejected such attempts, reiterating that justice, truth, and accountability are essential prerequisites for any meaningful reconciliation.

It conveyed the community's appreciation to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for reopening long-pending cases relating to atrocities committed against Kashmiri Hindus, including the filing of chargesheets against perpetrators of heinous crimes against humanity. It also shared the aspirations and expectations of the displaced community regarding justice, rehabilitation, and equitable development.

Sat Sharma assured that the BJP remains fully committed to addressing the concerns of the displaced community. He promised to personally undertake a detailed visit to the migrant camps to assess the ground situation and assured that, these issues would be forcefully raised during the forthcoming Parliament session. He emphasised that such interactions should continue on a regular basis to ensure sustained engagement with the community.

Among those present were BJP general secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria , Core Group Member and spokesperson G L Raina, KDD Prabhari Chand Jee Bhat , Seh Prabhari Hira Lal Bhat, president KDD Rajiv Pandita,State Executive Member, Harikrishan Razdan, and KDD general secretary M. L. Bhat, besides others.