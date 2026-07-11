Sarthal seeks development

Roop Lal

rlbhagat129@gmail.com

Nestled amidst the serene mountains of District Kishtwar, Sarthal is not merely a geographical location; it is a living testimony to the rich spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of the Chenab Valley. The sacred shrine of Mata Sarthal Devi (Mata Asht Dash Bhuja) has, for centuries, been a beacon of faith for thousands of devotees from Kishtwar and the erstwhile District Doda.

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Historical accounts and local traditions indicate that during the Dogra period, the annual Sarthal Yatra enjoyed official patronage and recognition. The shrine occupied a special place in the hearts of the people, and the pilgrimage was regarded with immense reverence. The temple itself was renovated during the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh, reflecting the importance attached to this ancient religious centre. However, the present condition of Sarthal raises serious concerns. The very place that once symbolized the spiritual identity of the region now appears to have been pushed to the margins of development and administrative attention.

It is important to clarify that this is not an appeal against the development of any other area or religious destination. Every region has a right to progress, and every place of worship deserves due respect and support. Yet, the neglect of Sarthal, despite its historical significance, deserves thoughtful introspection. Even today, Sarthal has no Degree College to cater to the educational aspirations of its youth. It has not been granted the status of a Tehsil despite its historical and public importance. The long pending demand for a separate Block has remained unaddressed. The development of the revered Mata Sarthal Devi Shrine and the facilities for pilgrims has been minimal and far below the expectations attached to one of the oldest pilgrimage centres of the erstwhile District Doda.

Development should not be selective; it should be inclusive, balanced and based upon historical significance, public convenience and regional equity. The revival of Sarthal's importance is not merely a local aspiration but an obligation towards preserving an invaluable part of our shared heritage. The Government and public representatives must take concrete steps to restore the rightful place of Sarthal by considering the establishment of a Degree College, granting appropriate administrative status such as Tehsil and Block, improving road connectivity and public facilities, and undertaking comprehensive development of the Mata Sarthal Devi Shrine and pilgrimage infrastructure.

Another important initiative that deserves serious consideration is the promotion of Mata Sarthal Devi at the national level through devotional and cultural programmes. Eminent religious personalities, renowned singers of Mata Bhajans and spiritual artists should be invited to participate in annual celebrations and the sacred Sarthal Yatra. Bhajans dedicated to Mata Asht Dash Bhuja by well-known devotional singers can create awareness and inspire devotion among millions of devotees across the country.

Special devotional albums, documentaries and digital campaigns should be produced to showcase the glorious history of this ancient shrine. Television channels, social media platforms and cultural festivals can play a transformative role in introducing the spiritual significance of Sarthal to the younger generation. Such initiatives would not only preserve centuries-old traditions but would also promote religious tourism, generate employment opportunities and strengthen the local economy.

The revival of Sarthal is not only about roads, buildings and administrative units; it is about restoring the dignity of a sacred heritage that has shaped the faith and identity of generations. It is about ensuring that history is not forgotten and that those who have patiently waited for decades receive their rightful share of development. Sarthal does not seek privilege over others. It seeks recognition of its legacy, justice in development and respect for its historical and spiritual significance.

A society that neglects its heritage gradually loses its identity. The time has come for all stakeholders-Government, public representatives, civil society, religious leaders and citizens-to come together and revive Sarthal as a centre of faith, education, culture and administration.

Let the voice of Sarthal be heard. Let its glorious heritage be preserved. Let Mata Asht Dash Bhuja once again illuminate the path of progress and unity for future generations.

(The author is Rtd. Principal, Social Activist)