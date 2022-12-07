Sarpanch inaugurates power generating solar system

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Dec 7: Senior BJP leader and Sarpanch Chowgam-A Vijay Raina visited his Halqa Panchayat and inaugurated the newly installed power generating solar system for Panchayat Ghar in presence of the Panchs, Government officials and local residents.

Raina during his interaction with the people who gathered on the inauguration programme said that now the Panchayat Ghar can operate 24×7 due to the solar power supply and assured them that from today onwards we can also be able to run the Panchayat office regularly from here.

He also met the people of the area and listened their problems like water crisis and electricity scarcity in the area. Raina assured that these problems are being already looked after and soon more electric transformers will be installed in our Panchayat which will reduce the load on other transformers.

Vijay Raina on the occasion highlighted the achievements of present Government led by Narendra Modi especially the various public welfare measures taken for the poor and down trodden people like Ayushman Bharat, Ujawla scheme, houses for homeless, welfare schemes for farmers etc.