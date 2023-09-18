Sarpanch Among 4 Held In Youth’s Murder

JAMMU, Sept 18: Four persons including a sarpanch were arrested in connection with the murder of a youth last week here, police said on Monday.

Sunny Saansiya was killed inside his house in the Bishnah area on September 14 by unidentified assailants, who were armed with a pistol and sharp edged weapons.

Police have recovered two sharp edged weapons and a pistol, and also a motorcycle, which was used in the commission of the crime, from a canal, an officer said.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias ‘Makhan’ and his associates Sarpanch Yuvraj Singh, Dushant Kumar, and Nasir Khan, police said. More arrests are likely as the investigation of the case progresses.

According to police, Saansiya himself was a notorious drug peddler and was twice detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

He was an accused in over a dozen cases filed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at different police stations. (Agencies)