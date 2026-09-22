Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Sardar Patel's Wisdom Integrated 562 Princely States Into A United Country: Manoj Sinha

Sardar Patel's Wisdom Integrated 562 Princely States Into A United Country: Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sep 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described Sardar Patel as the "architect of modern India," saying that his indomitable will and practical wisdom ensured the integration of 562 princely states into a united country....

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:44 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

SRINAGAR, Sep 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described Sardar Patel as the "architect of modern India," saying that his indomitable will and practical wisdom ensured the integration of 562 princely states into a united country.

Sinha was speaking after launching the book "Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History" at a function here.

In his address, Sinha emphasised that Patel's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" continues to define the essence of India's democracy and unity in diversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra