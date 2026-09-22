SRINAGAR, Sep 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described Sardar Patel as the "architect of modern India," saying that his indomitable will and practical wisdom ensured the integration of 562 princely states into a united country.

Sinha was speaking after launching the book "Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History" at a function here.

In his address, Sinha emphasised that Patel's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" continues to define the essence of India's democracy and unity in diversity.