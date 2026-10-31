Sardar Patel Wove Together A Nation Fragmented Into Princely States Into Single Thread: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wove together a nation fragmented into princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India, and provided a robust base to the country's administrative services by establishing the All India Services.

In a message posted on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, celebrated as National Unity Day, on X, Shah termed the first home minister of the country "the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity".

"We offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'National Unity Day'," he said.

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"With his indomitable courage and foresight, Sardar Sahab wove together a nation fragmented into princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India, and by establishing the All India Services, he provided a robust base to the country's administrative system," he said.

Shah said Sardar Patel's struggle for farmers' rights through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas stands as an unparalleled example of public service and leadership.

"The sacrifice, dedication and patriotism of Sardar Sahab, who always placed the interests of the nation above all, will continue to inspire every citizen towards building 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he said. (Agencies)