Sarda Energy & Minerals net profit rises nearly 10 pc to Rs 478 cr in Q1

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Sarda Energy & Minerals on Monday posted nearly a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 478 crore for the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 437 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, according to a company statement.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,717 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,713 crore in the same period a year-ago.

The net profit includes a one-time net benefit worth Rs 110 crore related to the regulatory approval of final project cost for the 113 MW Sikkim Hydropower Plant.

Pankaj Sarda, Managing Director of the company, said in the statement, "Q1 FY27 demonstrated the resilience of our integrated business model and disciplined execution. Despite temporary operational disruptions arising from planned maintenance activities, select unplanned outages and seasonal factors, we delivered a 9.4 per cent YoY growth in consolidated EBITDA in Q1 FY27."

The energy business continued to drive growth, contributing nearly 70 per cent of consolidated EBITDA, he added.

"We also reported our highest-ever quarterly PAT of Rs 478 crore, partly supported by the tariff true-up relating to our 113 MW Sikkim hydropower plant," he noted.

Backed by a net debt-free balance sheet, prudent capital allocation and healthy cash generation, the company is confident of scaling its operations by quadrupling its mining capacity and doubling its energy generation capacity over the medium term, he said.

"With the temporary operational disruptions behind us, we expect to return to our normal operating trajectory from Q2 FY27 while continuing to focus on operational excellence and creating sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders," he stated.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SEML), incorporated in 1973, is an integrated energy and minerals company with operations spanning power generation, mining, steel and ferro alloys.

The company operates thermal and hydro power plants with capacities totaling 930 MW, iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh, along with manufacturing facilities in Raipur and Vizag. (PTI)