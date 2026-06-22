Sarazi Mela concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 21: The maiden two-day Sarazi Mela, showcasing the cultural heritage, traditions, sports and artistic excellence of the Sarazi region, concluded today at Bajkote, Dhandrath, with strong public participation.

The concluding ceremony was graced by MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, with Special Secretary (Health and Medical Education Department) Dhananter Singh attending as Special Guest.

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Organised by the District Administration Ramban and Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with the Sarazi Mela Committee Bajkote Dhandrath, the mela served as a platform to showcase and preserve the cultural identity of the Sarazi-speaking belt. The event highlighted the region's traditions, folk music, dances, handicrafts, indigenous sports and community values under the theme "Preserving Culture, Promoting Heritage, Inspiring Youth". Winners and outstanding performers were felicitated during the concluding function.

The cultural segment remained the major attraction of the mela, featuring performances by local artists. Folk songs and dances reflected the cultural legacy of the region. The Kud dance performance drew strong applause from the audience.

An Art and Craft Exhibition (Pradarshini) displayed locally made handicrafts, traditional artefacts and indigenous products, providing a platform for local artisans to exhibit their talent and promote the region's artistic heritage.

The MLA appreciated the organisers for preserving and promoting Sarazi culture through such events and called for safeguarding local traditions and encouraging youth participation in cultural and sports activities.