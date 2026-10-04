Santosh asks BJP cadre to force Omar Govt to hold overdue Panchayat, ULB polls in J&K

‘INDIA bloc misleading people on UGC, UPI, SIR’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 3: Accusing Omar Abdullah Government of having no intention to hold much overdue Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections in the UT of J&K to satisfy his ego by relating the issue with restoration of Statehood, BJP national general secretary (Org), B L Santosh today asked his party cadre to force the National Conference (NC) Government to conduct the elections of basic institutions of democracy without further delay.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Addressing the party's Core Committee meeting here this afternoon, Santosh said the BJP should launch a campaign and hold protests in the length and breadth of the UT during its ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to force the UT Government to hold Panchayat and Local Bodies elections which are overdue now.

Click here to watch video

He said it was BJP which strengthened the grassroots democracy in J&K by holding elections to basic institutions of after a long time to take the governance to the doorsteps of the people in the UT. But present UT Government has taken the process to square one again. ``The BJP should agitate against the same and force the Government to strengthen basic institutes of democracy in the J&K'', he added.

Santosh, while exuding his confidence over the BJP's performance in the J&K said the party has garnered the space left by Opposition in the UT and it has even emerged a force to reckon with in Kashmir Valley. "We have come into the people's imagination even in the Valley which is very encouraging'', he added.

Urging the party Core Group to hold a serious review of the organizational functioning in the UT, Santosh said there is a tradition in BJP to review its performance periodically and ensure that there is no gap between the party's elected representatives and organizational representatives at district, tehsil and Mandal levels. The party should seek feedback from the people who are its main strength and there should be total coordination between elected representatives- district and Mandal presidents of the party. He also stressed the cadre to further expand the organization in Kashmir.

Santosh further apprised the party about the coming challenges and opportunities by making reference to various national issues. Lambasting Congress led INDIA Bloc, he accused its leaders of misleading the people on UGC , UPI and SIR. "We have to strongly counter them by projecting facts before the people, '' he added.

The Core Group meeting was attended by Tarun Chugh, Headquarter Incharge BJP and MP, BJP JK UT president and MP, Sat Sharma, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, MPs, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Gulam Ali Khatana, party general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, LoP Sunil Sharma, Seh Prabhari, J&K, Reena Kashyap, former Dy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh, former Ministers, Dr D K Manyal and Shakti Parihar, former president, BJP, Ravinder Raina, general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Anwar Khan, spokesperson, G L Raina, ex MLC, Vibodh Gupta and chairperson, Waqf Board, Dr Darakshan Andrabi. Sunil Sethi who is the chief spokesperson of the party and member Core Group however could not attend as he was out of J&K.

Earlier addressing the `Samman Samaroh' in honour of party's former Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh and general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, Santhosh said that organizational responsibilities may change with time, but the basic duties, values and commitment of a dedicated activist always remain unchanged. He said the organization's aim is bigger than any individual and every worker must continuously develop himself while working to strengthen the party.

While Chugh remained Prabhari of J&K for five years Koul served as organizational general secretary for 14 years. Koul was given standing ovation by all party leaders on the occasion for his unblemished services to the organisation.

The programme was chaired by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma and addressed by Tarun Chugh, Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari and MLA Reena Kashyap, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh, former president BJP. Ashok Khajuria, former president of the party, Ravinder Raina and general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, party general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria and RSS Seh-Sanghchalak, Dr. Vikrant Sharma.

Congratulating Chugh, Santosh said every person, while discharging organizational responsibilities, gradually develops his personality, experience and ability to guide others. He praised Koul's long service as a senior RSS Pracharak and J&K BJP's Sangathan Mantri, saying his transfer to the parent organization reflects the larger organizational purpose. "Responsibilities may change, but the basic duties don't," he said, wishing Koul good health for continued service. He urged activists to strengthen the party while simultaneously developing themselves, without becoming attached to individuals or positions.

Sat Sharma complimented Chugh and Koul for their dedicated service, saying their contribution strengthened BJP in whole of J&K, and also helped the party win DDC elections in Kashmir and strengthen its organizational presence. He recalled how workers could directly approach Koul with political, social and personal concerns, while Chugh travelled to even the remotest areas of J&K to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the memories, hardships and achievements associated with Koul's long tenure, highlighting the party's repeated strong performances in MP, MLA, DDC, BDC, ULB and Panchayat elections.

Chugh said J&K has witnessed consistent struggles for nationalist and social causes, with BJP activists making sacrifices during difficult periods. He said the Modi Government has placed J&K on the path of development and described Koul as a core organization man who strengthened BJP's base in Jammu and expanded its presence across constituencies in Kashmir. He called for continued efforts, saying much work remains despite the achievements.

Koul narrated his journey since joining the RSS in 1974 and serving the organization in various capacities as a Pracharak. Recalling that he continued his organizational service despite a serious accident, he advised activists to constantly learn, mature themselves and cultivate patience, courage, endurance and steadfastness. He stressed that workers should focus not merely on organizational goals but also on developing themselves.

Dr. Vikrant Sharma, Seh Sangchalak traced the organizational evolution of BJP since the inception of RSS, emphasizing that responsibilities change but core values remain constant. He urged activists to draw inspiration from Koul's values and continue developing themselves.

Reena Kashyap thanked the organization for entrusting her with the responsibility of J&K Seh-Prabhari and assured that she would make every effort to discharge her duties effectively.

Sunil Sharma recalled Koul's inspiring role in grooming activists and described his life as an example of patience, courage, endurance and steadfastness.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Gulam Ali Khatana, former president Dr. Nirmal Singh, former president, Ravinder Raina, MLA Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, BJP vice-presidents, Priya Sethi and Rakesh Mahajan, among others, also shared inspiring memories of their organizational association with Ashok Koul.