Sanskrit procession organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: On the auspicious occasion of Sanskrit Month, Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust organized a grand Sanskrit procession and Anti-Drug Awareness Rally to promote the Sanskrit language, Indian culture, and the Vedic tradition.

The procession commenced from Bhalwal Chowk in the Jammu North Assembly constituency and concluded at S D Memorial School, Karwanda. Students, teachers, social organizations, and prominent members of society participated enthusiastically in the rally. The primary objective of the event was to raise public awareness about the importance of the Sanskrit language and to inspire young people to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

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During the rally, students and participants raised inspiring slogans in Sanskrit promoting drug de-addiction and the preservation of Indian culture. The Sanskrit slogans created a vibrant and motivating atmosphere throughout the event. Attractive posters highlighting the significance of Sanskrit and the message of drug de-addiction were also displayed, encouraging society to stay away from drugs and embrace the Sanskrit language.

On this occasion, MLA of Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he stated that Sanskrit is the foundation of India’s ancient knowledge tradition and that every individual in society has a responsibility to preserve and promote it. He also urged the youth to stay away from the social evil of drug abuse and actively contribute to nation-building. He appreciated the public awareness initiative organized under the leadership of Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of the Trust.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of the Trust, said in his address that Sanskrit is not merely a language but the soul of India’s culture, civilization, and spiritual heritage. He affirmed that the Trust will continue to organize programmes dedicated to the promotion of Sanskrit, Indian culture, Vedic traditions, and social awareness.

Among those present on the occasion were Jammu North SDM Deepak Kumar, SDPO Akhnoor Bhrat Sharma, Garota Police Station SHO Rajesh Verma, former Sarpanch Rajdev Singh, Rakesh Gandotra (Managing Director, S D Memorial School), Kulbhushan Jamwal, Madhu Sudan, Master Vijay Kumar Sharma, Nitin Sharma, Lucky Sharma, Amit Jamwal, Uttam Chand Sharma, Honey Singh, Bobby Singh, Narendra Singh, Channi Singh, Sheetal Gandotra, Ajay Sharma, Sandeep Sapolia, and several other distinguished citizens.