New Delhi, Aug 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of "World Sanskrit Day", terming the language the foundational basis of India's knowledge tradition, culture and consciousness.

The home minister also greeted the citizens on Raksha Bandhan.

In a post on X, Shah said Sanskrit is the foundational basis of India's knowledge tradition, culture and consciousness, and the language is as scientific as it is ancient.

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"The Vedas, Upanishads, and Shastras written in Sanskrit have been guiding humanity along the path of knowledge for centuries," he said.

Shah paid his respects to all the scholars and teachers who have made unforgettable contributions to preserving the Sanskrit language and passing it on to new generations.

The government, in a statement, said, "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah extends Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Sawan Purnima." (AGENCIES)