Sankoo is 8th district, Council of Ladakh UT

5 new Tehsils created

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Ladakh administration today announced creation of Sankoo as a district of the Union Territory and also granted it the Autonomous Hill Development Council. Sankoo will be eighth district and Hill Council of Ladakh.

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“The jurisdiction of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil gets modified by excluding there from the Tehsils and Revenue villages which are included in Sankoo district. Elections to these Councils shall be held in due course after a formal notification is issued,” the UT Ladakh administration order issued this evening read.

Earlier, the UT administration announced the creation of Sankoo as the eighth district, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approving the decision.

The announcement fulfils a long-standing demand by people in the Sankoo area of Kargil district.

"In line with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, I am pleased to announce the creation of Sankoo district!," the LG said on X.

The administration said the decision aligned with the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" of Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The administration also acknowledged the constructive role played by various organisations in the Union Territory and congratulated them.

"This is a culmination of the long-standing aspiration of the people of the area and has been made possible through the constructive and positive approach of Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman, under the visionary leadership of Chief Patron Syed Mohammad Razvi (Aga Migi Outh) and chairman Sheikh Sadiq Balaghi and Dr Jaffar Akhoon, CEC, Kargil and Haneefa Jan, MP, Ladakh and Tashi Gyalson, Ex CEC, Leh," he said.

Earlier, on April 27, Saxena approved issuing a notification to create five new districts -- Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass -- raising the total number of districts in Ladakh from two to seven.

The Ladakh administration today also redefined five new tehsils and 31 revenue villages in five districts of the Union Territory through a notification issued by the Revenue department.

Saxena announced on X that he approved the creation of five new tehsils in the Union Territory, bringing the total number to 37, a move aimed at strengthening grassroots administration and improving public service delivery.

The notification, issued today by Commissioner-Secretary Revenue, Ladakh, Shurbir Singh, under section 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996, follows earlier orders dated April 27 and July 12, 2026.

The notification covers Sham, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, and Changthang districts.

In Sham district, Aryan Valley tehsil includes four revenue villages -- Dha-Bema (the headquarters), Hanu, Garkone, and Darchiks. In Kargil district, Sodh tehsil has eight revenue villages -- Yourbaltak (headquarters), Akchamal, Apatee, Tumail, Barchey, Silmoo, Lalung, and Chulichan.

In Zanskar district, Phey tehsil, with headquarters at Phey, comprises nine revenue villages -- Rangdum, Phey, Remala-Skagam, Hamiling, Abran, Akshow, Atting, Rantaksha and Tungri. In Drass district, Thasgam tehsil, headquartered at Thasgam, includes four revenue villages -- Thasgam, Jasgund, Kharboo and Shamisha.

In Changthang district, Himya tehsil, with headquarters at Himya, comprises six revenue villages -- Tukla, Liktse, Tarchit, Kungyam, Teri and Himya.

The administration notified the reconstitution of certain tehsils. Specified revenue villages will cease to be part of their existing tehsils and will join the newly constituted tehsils from the date the notification takes effect.

In another decision, the administration entrusted the powers of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Durbuk, to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Durbuk, in response to a long-standing public demand, it said. The move aims to strengthen local administration, improve access to administrative services, and ensure timely delivery of public services to Durbuk residents.

According to the notification, the decision will come into force from the date of its publication in the official Gazette. Saxena said the decisions align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an inclusive, developed Ladakh.