Sankalp Juniors win Diwali Milan Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 1: Sankalp Cricket Club Juniors defeated Baramulla Academy by three runs to clinch the Diwali Milan One-Off Exhibition Trophy at Bipin Rawat Cricket Stadium, Baramulla.

Batting first after losing the toss, Sankalp Juniors posted 136 for 7 in the 14-over red-ball contest. In reply, Baramulla Academy fought hard but managed 133 runs, falling three runs short.

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The match was jointly organised by the Baramulla Cricket Forum (BCF) and Team Sankalp Baramulla to promote communal harmony and sporting spirit.

MLA Baramulla Javid Hassan Baig was the chief guest and presented the winners' trophy along with former Ranji Trophy cricketer Raja Saleem. Asia Iqbal and Suman Lata attended as guests of honour.

Others present included Sheikh Mushtaq, former manager of J&K Sports Council, Ghulam Din Shala, BCF president, general secretary Zubair Dar and educationist Supinder Kour.

Team Sankalp members Sonu Bhat, Vijay Bhat, Rajinder Pandita, Ashish Koul and Waseem Akram were felicitated with certificates of honour for their participation and support.

Team Sankalp convener Rakesh Pandita presented the vote of thanks. Ansh Pandita and Sheikh Hayan mentored the respective teams.