Sanjukta Roy Chowdhury, an expat in Oman, offers travellers exclusive tips on the enchanting nation

New Delhi (India), June 23: Expatriate Sanjukta Roy Chowdhury has been an outspoken supporter of her adopted home of Oman, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with tourists who are interested in discovering the country’s rich history, natural beauty, and cultural offerings. Thanks to her knowledge and strong ties to the neighbourhood, there is now a thriving group of tourists eager to experience the rich tapestry that is Oman.

Sanjukta’s life has been profoundly altered by her time spent in Oman, where she has been able to completely immerse herself in the country’s illustrious cultural traditions and breathtaking natural scenery. Sanjukta felt at home and welcomed by the Omani people the minute she landed, thanks to their genuine kindness and generosity.

Sanjukta’s path has been shaped in large part by her willingness to embrace local customs and traditions. She has been deeply rooted in the community and has gained a deeper awareness of the distinctive characteristics of Omani culture via her participation in traditional events, exploration of historical places, and enjoyment of the flavours of Omani food.

Sanjukta loves Oman beyond her own experiences. She is a skilled guide who helps tourists make the most of their stay in Oman. Her skills and personal experiences have created a dynamic network of wanderers trying to discover this enthralling nation’s hidden jewels.

Oman has several magnificent sites, from seaside cities and colorful souks to spectacular mountains and desert landscapes. Sanjukta’s travel ideas include the ideal time to visit, must-see sights, off-the-beaten-path places, local traditions and etiquette, and unique experiences that highlight Oman.

Essential Travel Tips for Exploring Oman:

If you are planning a trip to Oman, here are some essential travel tips to make your experience unforgettable:

Flights from India to Oman: Several airlines operate flights from various cities in India to Oman. Some popular airlines offering this route include Oman Air, Air India, and IndiGo. Muscat International Airport is the main gateway to Oman, with regular flights connecting major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Visa Requirements: Ensure you have the necessary visa before traveling to Oman. Indian citizens can obtain an e-visa or apply for a visa on arrival, depending on the purpose and duration of their visit. It is advisable to check the latest visa regulations and requirements before your trip.

Choosing Accommodation: Oman offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit different budgets and preferences. Some popular areas to consider for your stay include Muscat, the capital city, and coastal towns like Salalah and Sur. Muscat features a variety of hotels, from luxury resorts to budget-friendly options, while Salalah offers a more relaxed beachside atmosphere.

Luxury: The Chedi Muscat, Al Bustan Palace, and Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa are renowned for their exquisite amenities and stunning beachfront locations.

Mid-range: Radisson Blu Hotel, Muscat, and Park Inn by Radisson Muscat are excellent options for comfortable and affordable stays in the heart of the city.

Budget: For budget-friendly accommodation, consider hotels like Safeer Plaza Hotel Apartments or Crystal Suites in Muscat, offering convenient locations and reasonable rates.

Exploring the Highlights: Oman’s diverse landscapes and cultural heritage offer a wealth of attractions to explore.

Don’t miss out on experiencing the following:

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat is an architectural masterpiece showcasing Islamic artistry.

The historic forts of Nizwa and Jabrin provide insights into Oman’s rich history and offer stunning views from their watchtowers.

The breathtaking landscapes of Wadi Shab, Wahiba Sands, and Jebel Shams are where you can indulge in hiking, camping, and desert adventures.

The charming coastal town of Sur is known for its traditional dhow shipyards and beautiful beaches.

Sanjukta Roy Chowdhury’s passion for sharing her discoveries inspires others to explore Oman. She has fostered a network of wanderers to promote cultural interaction and conversation between Oman and the worldwide travel community.

Sanjukta loves Oman and promotes its unique features and community links. Her initiatives increase tourism in Oman and deepen awareness of its rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty.

Sanjukta Roy Chowdhury’s travel ideas and insights help visitors discover Oman’s enchantment and create wonderful memories.

