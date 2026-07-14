Sanjeev Verma chairs preparatory meeting for ECI’s Electoral Literacy Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Sanjeev Kumar Verma, today convened a preparatory meeting with the senior officers at Nirvachan Bhawan, here to discuss arrangements for the proposed conference aimed to strengthen the electoral literacy in the UT.

The meeting discussed various other issues including participation of educational institutions, universities and other stakeholders to ensure successful conduct of the conference.

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Addressing the officers, the CEO informed that the Election Commission of India has initiated a programme to strengthen the network of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs). In this regard, a conference is being organized at Jammu with the aim to familiarize the participants with ECI Net and to discuss the role of Universities and educational institutions in promoting electoral literacy, democratic values and meaningful participation.

Sanjeev Verma said the conference will also focus on strengthening the network of ELCs across schools, colleges and Universities at UT, district, ACs and polling station level throughout J&K as a vibrant platform for continuous electoral and democratic learning.

The CEO directed the senior officers of concerned departments and district administrations to ensure wide participation of students, faculty members and nodal officers of ELCs. He stressed on proper coordination with the Higher Education and School Education Departments for maximum outreach.

Sanjeev Verma further directed all the concerned officers to complete venue identification and other preparatory arrangements at the earliest. He asked to seek any assistance from the CEO office for smooth conduct of the proposed conference.

All the District Election Officers (DCs), senior officers of Election Department, Higher Education, School Education, Tourism, Universities and other concerned departments attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.