Sanjay Singhal To Hold Additional Charge Of ITBP DG

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the additional charge of Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to Sanjay Singhal, Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), following the superannuation of the incumbent, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, on October 31, 2026.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry on October 27, Singhal, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, will hold the additional charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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