Sanjay Kumar Singh, Dir (P) NHPC honoured with Hydro Vibhushan award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), NHPC was conferred the "Hydro Vibhushan" Award at "18th India Hydro & PSPs Awards 2026" conclave held in New Delhi.

The event was organized by the Hydropower Forum of India (HyFi) under the aegis of ENERTIA Foundation and REPA (Renewable Energy Promotion Association).

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The honour has been bestowed for his Yeomen Contribution to the Hydropower Renewable Sector at Large and leadership excellence in project management and leading the Challenging works.

A Civil Engineer with over 35 years of experience in the power and infrastructure sector, Singh has been serving as Director (Projects), NHPC since 24 July 2024.

Under his leadership, NHPC has achieved significant milestones, including the commissioning of the 800 MW Parbati-II Hydroelectric Project, 300 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project and four units of 250 MW each, of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, besides accelerating progress across several strategically important hydro and renewable energy projects.

Prior to NHPC, he has been instrumental in the Implementation/Development of Mega Hydroelectric Project in India and Bhutan like Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project (1500 MW) in Himachal Pradesh, Tala Hydroelectric Project (1020 MW) in Bhutan, Naitwar Mori HEP in Uttarakhand and Sunni HEP in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh dedicated the award to the entire NHPC family said the recognition would further inspire NHPC to continue contributing to India's clean energy journey through excellence in project execution.