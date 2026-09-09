Sanjay Aggarwal re-elected as Chairperson of FADA J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: In the 62nd Annual General Meeting of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Sanjay Aggarwal was unanimously re-elected as the Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), J&K for the year 2026-28.

Sanjay Aggarwal is the Founder and Managing Director of Jammu Motors (P) Ltd.

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The company currently has franchise of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. With 30 years of experience in all aspects of automobile business, Aggarwal has a proven track record of aggressive growth in all divisions of the company.

He has also served as Co Chair of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Chapter and is associated with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and Jammu Automobiles Dealers Association (JADA) as its Executive Member

Under his leadership, FADA J&K has consistently worked towards creating a transparent, efficient and business-friendly ecosystem for automobile dealers across the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal expressed his gratitude to the members of the association for reposing their faith in him for the fourth consecutive year.

He said “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the confidence placed in me by the automobile dealer fraternity of J&K. This responsibility is not merely recognition of the work done in the past, but a renewed commitment to work even harder for the growth and welfare of the entire dealer community. I thank all the members for their continued support and trust.”

Aggarwal added that during his fourth term, FADA J&K would continue to focus on ease of doing business, reduction of regulatory challenges, digitalization and transparency in government processes, better coordination with government, financial institutions and OEMs, and creating a sustainable and profitable business environment for automobile dealerships.