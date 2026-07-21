Sanjay Aggarwal honoured with Entrepreneur & Achiever Award 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Jammu Motors Pvt. Ltd. and State Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today was honoured with the 7th Entrepreneur & Achiever Awards 2026 by the Media Federation of India (MFI) and the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in a function held in Chandigarh.

The award recognises outstanding entrepreneurs, professionals and changemakers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievements in their respective fields.

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The ceremony was attended by British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio as the chief guest.

A prominent entrepreneur from Jammu and Kashmir, Aggarwal has over three decades of experience in the automobile retail and dealership sector.

As the Managing Director of Jammu Motors Pvt. Ltd, he has played a key role in strengthening the automotive business ecosystem in the region. Founded in 1997, Jammu Motors has grown into one of the leading automobile dealership groups in Jammu and Kashmir under his leadership and is associated with major automotive brands, including Maruti Suzuki.

Aggarwal also serves as Director of Sapcon Steels Pvt. Ltd. and Vijay Steel Industries.

He was unanimously re-elected as the State Chairperson of FADA Jammu for the 2024-26 term during the association's 60th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, marking his third consecutive term.

Apart from his role in the automobile sector, he has been actively associated with several leading industry bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, ASSOCHAM and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Known for his proactive leadership and advocacy for the automobile industry, Aggarwal has consistently worked towards addressing the concerns of automobile dealers and consumers while contributing to policy dialogue and industry development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has previously been honoured with the Jagran Achiever Award by the Jagran Prakashan Group and the Vyapar Rattan Award by the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) in recognition of his contributions to business and industry.