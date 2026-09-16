Sangrur suicide case: BJP MP Chugh meets family of Gulzar Singh, demands CBI probe

CHANDIGARH, Sept 16: BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Tuesday met the family of Gulzar Singh, a daily wager from Punjab who is suspected to have committed suicide after he was allegedly harassed for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area, and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Chugh demanded that Cheema be dismissed immediately from the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet to ensure justice to the family of Gulzar Singh.

Gulzar Singh died on September 7 in Sangrur after allegedly consuming poison. His family alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs at an event in Dirba the day before. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has denied the allegations and accused the opposition of doing politics over a dead body.

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Chug said the BJP stands firmly with the family of Gulzar. "We will not leave the family alone under any circumstances in this fight against injustice and will continue this struggle until justice is delivered," he said.

While expressing his condolences over Gulzar's death, Chugh sought a CBI probe into the matter.

"Upon reaching the residence of late Gulzar Singh Ji in Sangrur, who became a cruel victim of the misgovernance of the @BhagwantMann government -- arrogant, oppressive, Hitler-like and remotely controlled by Kejriwal -- I met his family and expressed my condolences," Chugh said in a post on X.

"Gulzar Singh Ji was a father who helplessly watched his son ruin his future in the grip of drugs. When he approached Minister Harpal Singh Cheema with his pain, hoping for justice, he faced humiliation, harassment, and threats instead of justice.

"It was this ugly face of the system that forced a labourer father to take a step that is a dark chapter for the entire Punjab," said Chugh, the Rajya Sabha MP.

Chugh said a case should be registered immediately under stringent sections against those responsible for mentally harassing Gulzar Singh and forcing him to commit suicide.

Accountability should be fixed for those responsible for denying the victim timely treatment and making him run from hospital to hospital, he said.

"The sacrifice of late Gulzar Singh Ji will not go in vain. Along with the people of Punjab, the BJP will give a befitting reply to the misgovernance of this dictatorial and anti-people Mann government," Chugh said. (PTI)