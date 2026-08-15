Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates patriotic sand sculpture at Puri beach to mark Independence Day

BHUBANESHWAR, Aug 14 : Internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri beach to mark India's 80th Independence Day.

The seven-foot sculpture carries the message "Happy Independence Day, Unity in Diversity", celebrating the spirit of freedom, patriotism, unity and national pride.

Through the artwork, Pattnaik sought to highlight the values that define the nation. He said the saffron colour of the Tricolour represents courage and sacrifice, white signifies peace and truth, while green symbolises prosperity and growth. The Ashoka Chakra represents justice and the country's continuous progress.

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The sculpture features the Indian Tricolour at the centre, flanked by two peacocks symbolising India's rich cultural heritage, beauty and unity. The artwork was created with the support of students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

Pattnaik said the sand art was his tribute to the spirit of freedom, unity and patriotism.

"The Tricolour always inspires us to remain united and work together for a stronger, peaceful and prosperous India," he said.

Pattnaik has represented India at more than 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals, earning global recognition for his artistic excellence.

Through his distinctive sand art, he continues to showcase India's cultural heritage and raise awareness about pressing social, environmental and global issues, including climate change, plastic pollution, public health, wildlife conservation and world peace.

(UNI)