BHUBANESHWAR, Sep 16 : Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 25-foot-long sand-art installation at Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and celebrate the theme of "25 Years of Seva to the Nation."

Titled "Aashirwad Ka Diya - 25 Years of Seva - Happy Birthday Modi Ji," the elaborate installation features 2,500 diyas, creating a striking display of light, blessings and good wishes.

The artwork carries a distinct numerical symbolism, with the 25-foot-long installation representing 25 years of public service, while the 2,500 diyas symbolise prayers, blessings and good wishes for the Prime Minister on his birthday.

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The sand artwork features a dignified portrait of Prime Minister Modi set against the backdrop of the Indian Tricolour. The diyas illuminate the installation, adding to its visual appeal and highlighting the themes of seva, light, blessings and dedication to the nation.

The special installation drew tourists, local visitors and devotees to Puri Beach, who gathered to witness the large-scale creation. Students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute also took part in completing the artwork.

On the occasion, Pattnaik said he prayed to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for Prime Minister Modi's good health, happiness and long life, and for his continued service to the nation.

The sand artist said the special creation brought together sand, light and symbolism to mark the Prime Minister's birthday, with the 25-foot artwork and 2,500 diyas serving as a distinctive tribute at Puri Beach.

(UNI)