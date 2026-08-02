Sanatan Dharma Sabha to observe Aug 5 as ‘Ektaamta Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha J&K, will observe August 5, 2026 as Ektaamta Diwas (day of unity and integration) across J&K.

This was announced by the Sabha president, Parshotam Dadhichi in a press conference here today.

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“Religious, cultural and patriotic programmes will be organized on this occasion in temples and other religious places throughout the Union Territory,”

Dadhichi informed that the day holds great significance as on this day in 2019, the Union Government abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A, to integrate J&K with rest of the country.

“Also, on August 5, 2020, foundation stone for the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid,” he maintained adding that to remember these two historic occasions, the Sabha will observe ‘Ektaamta Diwas’ during which tribute will be paid to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the complete integration of J&K with India.

Parshotam Dadhichi further said that people who lost their lives due to the atrocities allegedly committed by Pakistan in PoJK should also be remembered on this occasion and tribute will be paid to them. He added that the struggles and sacrifices of the residents of PoJK can never be forgotten.

Dadhichi requested to all the sections of the society to actively participate in the programmes scheduled for August 5 in their respective areas, put up banners and hoardings in markets and public places and spread the message of ‘Ektaamta Diwas’ through social media.

Sabha office-bearers and members including Anil Magotra, Dalip Gupta, A.R Sagar, Ajay Gupta, Anil Masoom, Vijay Kumar, Suresh Singh and Naresh Singh, were also present on the occasion.