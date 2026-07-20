Sanatan Dharma Sabha discusses various issues, upcoming programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: An executive committee meeting of the Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha Jammu & Kashmir was held today at Geeta Bhawan, Parade, Jammu, under the chairmanship of President of the Sabha, Parshotam Dadhichi.

The proceedings were conducted by Working President, Prabhat Singh Jamwal. RSS Prant Sanghchalak Dr Gautam Mengi, Arun Gupta, Shakti Dutt Sharma, along with other executive committee members, were present on the occasion.

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During the meeting, the incident of theft of offerings at the Shri Ram Temple was termed extremely unfortunate. The committee welcomed the SIT investigation initiated by the Government and demanded strict action against those found responsible.

The meeting also expressed concern over the alleged insult to Sanatan Dharma during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. The executive committee stated that any insult to Sanatan Dharma is unacceptable and urged the Central Government to ensure strict action in such matters.

During the meeting, a detailed strategy was chalked out for programmes and activities to be undertaken over the next three months. It was decided that a programme would be organised on July 23, on the anniversary of the ‘Bam-Bam Bhole’ Amarnath agitation, to pay tribute to those who were martyred during the agitation. Discussions were also held on the arrangements to observe August 5, the day of the foundation stone laying and Bhoomi Pujan of the Shri Ram Temple. A strategy was also prepared for flag hoisting at Geeta Bhawan on Independence Day, August 15, and for taking out a grand tableau on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The executive committee strongly demanded that the government establish a strong and effective ‘Sanatan Dharma Board’ to safeguard the interests and rights of Sanatan Dharma.

During the meeting, three distinguished personalities were also honoured for their outstanding and commendable contributions in different fields. They included Dr Vikas Gupta- an Orthopaedician by profession and an author, Dr Naseeb Singh Manhas, former Director of Doordarshan and Keshav Chopra, social activist and Chairman of Samvedna Society.