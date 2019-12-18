Sanand, Asim, Aman, Tanush in 2nd round of Jr Snooker

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Sanand Sharma, Asim Rashid, Aman Sharma and Tanush Sharma were among other cueists to seal berth in the second round of the ongoing Junior Snooker Championship, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

Sanand Sharma defeated Vikas Chander by 2-0 (41-8, 60-50), Asim Rashid got the better of Chranjeev Singh 2-0 (48-28, 40-28), Aman Sharma outplayed Arvinder by 2-0 (42-29, 38-21) and Tanush Sharma drubbed Samarth Amla by 2-1 (64-34, 43-49, 65-61).

In other matches of first round today, Momin Hilal defeated Krishna (2-0), Danish Bhagat trounced Krish Gupta (2-0), Gourav Sharma prevailed over Rohit Singh (2-1), Sitanshu Gupta beat Aryaman Mahajan (2-0), Dipandhu Aggarwal outplayed Mohit Sharma (2-0), Kamran got the better of Akshit Sharma (2-0) and Sudanshu Gupta defeated Mohit Manhotra (2-0).