Samvedna Society organises health check-up camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Social activist and chairman Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra here today organized the 107th free eye screening and general health check-up camp at Shri Dwaraka Nath Shastri Samadhi Sthal, Sohanjana, Jammu.

The camp was organized in collaboration with Dr. K.D Multispeciality Hospital, Jammu, under the guidance of Dr. J.P Singh.

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During camp, more than 118 patients were benefitted from free eye screening, general health check-ups, medical consultations and essential healthcare services. The initiative received an overwhelming response from the local residents, who appreciated the efforts of Samvedna Society and the medical professionals for bringing quality healthcare services to their doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chopra expressed gratitude to Gangadhar Ji Maharaj for his support, guidance and cooperation in making the camp a grand success.

“We will continue to organize more such camps in the future so that maximum number of people can benefit from these services,” he further said.

Dr Anamika Bhagat, ex-Sarpanch, Amarjeet Kaur, Pushkar Prashar, Anil Kumar Bhagat, Shahin Iqbal, H.R, Ankur, Pardeep Kumar, Anju, Abhineesh Khajuria, Tanisha, Nihal Singh, Kajal, Nitish, Chain Singh and others were also present in the camp.