Samvatsari Reminds Us That Forgiveness, Compassion Strengthen Every Bond: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Samvatsari, one of the most spiritually significant observances in Jainism, reminds everyone that forgiveness and compassion strengthen every bond.

Samvatsari is the final and most sacred day of the Shwetambar Paryushan festival.

"Samvatsari reminds us that forgiveness and compassion strengthen every bond. On this sacred occasion, may humility guide us and may kindness and goodwill shape our every action. Michhami Dukkadam," Modi said in a post on X.

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On Samvatsari, often known as International Forgiveness Day, devotees perform the annual Samvatsari Pratikraman, reviewing their conduct over the past year and offer Micchami Dukkadam -- seeking forgiveness from every living being for any harm caused knowingly or unknowingly. (Agencies)