Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

NEW DELHI: Electronics major Samsung on Tuesday said it will bring ultra-premium smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ with a foldable display, priced at Rs 1,64,999, in the Indian market later this month.

The phone, which had received a lot of interest from consumers across the world, was unveiled earlier this year. The device was made available in South Korea and the US last month.

While there had been reports of issues with the display screen and hinges initially, the South Korean tech giant is said to have fixed those glitches.

“With Galaxy Fold, we are redefining the mobile phone category, this is device like no other. The ‘Fold’ will set an entirely new benchmark for design and innovation. Galaxy Fold is meant for those who want only the best in their lives, in terms of style, design, luxury and the latest in services,” Samsung India Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Ranjivjit Singh said.

He added that customers will have access to a dedicated 24×7 concierge service to address any queries customers of ‘Fold’ may have as well as one-year Infinity Flex Display protection.

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market. The 512GB variant of Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,41,900, while iPhone 11 (512GB) is available for Rs 1,31,900, as per Apple’s India website.

Samsung’s own flagships Galaxy S10+ and Note 10+ are priced at Rs 73,900 and Rs 79,999 respectively, according to the company’s website.

The Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display on the inside that on unfolding offers an experience similar to a large-screen device to customers.

The Galaxy Fold has been developed over eight years following the debut of Samsung’s first flexible display prototype in 2011.

The new hinging mechanism ensures the phone opens smoothly and naturally like a book. The fingerprint scanner has been placed on the side. The phone allows users to run multiple apps at once, as well as supports app continuity that allows content to transition seamlessly from the cover display to the main display.

Galaxy Fold features 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage and 4,380mAh dual battery. It has a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display, 10MP and 8MP cameras on the main internal display, and 16MP+12MP+12MP triple rear camera setup.

The device will be available for pre-booking on October 4, 2019, and deliveries will begin on October 20, 2019. The device will be available for pre-booking on Samsung’s online store as well as 315 offline stores in 35 cities. (agencies)