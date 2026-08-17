Samsung selects top 40 semi-finalists  for its youth innovation programme

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Monday said it has selected the top 40 semi-finalists for its flagship youth innovation programme, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.

The programme gives young people a platform to identify challenges around them and turn their ideas into solutions through mentorship, technology, prototyping and hands-on learning, the company said in a statement.

The top 40 teams represent 26 cities across 15 states, with more than half coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres such as Guntur, Sundargarh and Coimbatore.

The semi-finalists will receive a cumulative Rs 8 lakh for prototype development, along with Samsung laptops for every team member, it added.

"The fact that more than half of these teams come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 India is particularly encouraging because it shows that the next generation of innovation can emerge from anywhere. Our role through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is to give these young innovators the mentorship, technology and opportunity to turn their ambition into impact," Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun said.

The Young innovators are developing solutions ranging from AI tools for small businesses and accessible education to agricultural residue management and inclusive sports, the company said. (PTI)