Samson sets up India’s record chase in first T20I against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, Oct 22:

Sanju Samson maintained his remarkable consistency this calendar year with a sublime 67 off 33 balls as India pulled off their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Finn Allen (45 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (82 not out off 40) fired New Zealand to a steep 225/4, highlighting India's struggles with the ball.

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However, Samson ensured a flying start for the visitors before a middle overs collapse made the game interesting. Eventually, cameos from captain Shreyas Iyer (42) and Naman Dhir (42 not out off 15) helped India get over the line in a tense chase with two balls to spare.

The second T20 of the five-match series will also be played at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The game looked as good as done with India racing to 94 for one in the powerplay.

However, the visiting team faltered against the home spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell in the middle overs, losing three wickets for seven runs to spice up the contest.

From 93 for no loss, India slipped to 122 for four in the 11th over.

The long boundaries here also came into play as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma perished trying to clear the ropes.

The middle order failed to capitalise on the electric start provided by Samson, who collected eight boundaries and four sixes in his brilliant effort. It was Samson's eighth fifty-plus score in 26 innings this year, highlighting his consistent run in a high risk format. (PTI)

BRIEF SCORES:

New Zealand: 225/4 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 45, Glenn Phillips 82 not out; Mayank Yadav 1/40).

India: 230/6 in 19.4 overs (Sanju Samson 67, Shreyas Iyer 42, Naman Dhir 42 not out; Michael Bracewell 2/37).