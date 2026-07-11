Samiullah Beigh Gets Addl Charge Of Chief Engineer, J&K UEED
JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted Er. Samiullah Beigh, Superintendent Engineer, UEED Circle-II Kashmir, with the additional charge of Chief Engineer, J&K Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED). According to an official order, the arrangement has been...
JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted Er. Samiullah Beigh, Superintendent Engineer, UEED Circle-II Kashmir, with the additional charge of Chief Engineer, J&K Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED).
According to an official order, the arrangement has been made in the interest of administration and will remain in effect until further orders.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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