Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Govt Orders / Samiullah Beigh Gets Addl Charge Of Chief Engineer, J&K UEED

Samiullah Beigh Gets Addl Charge Of Chief Engineer, J&K UEED

JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted Er. Samiullah Beigh, Superintendent Engineer, UEED Circle-II Kashmir, with the additional charge of Chief Engineer, J&K Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED). According to an official order, the arrangement has been...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:29 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted Er. Samiullah Beigh, Superintendent Engineer, UEED Circle-II Kashmir, with the additional charge of Chief Engineer, J&K Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED).

According to an official order, the arrangement has been made in the interest of administration and will remain in effect until further orders.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now