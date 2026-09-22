Samiti accuses Govt, Opposition of neglecting Baba Jitto’s legacy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Shaheed Kissan Baba Jitto Sangharsh Samiti has launched a scathing attack on both the ruling and opposition parties, alleging a deliberate attempt to conceal and ignore the historic legacy of the revered farmer saint, Baba Jitto.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club Jammu, Samiti president Partap Singh Jamwal accused the authorities of denying the legendary icon the respect and recognition he rightfully deserves for sacrificing his life for farmers' rights.

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Jamwal highlighted that following the Samiti's persistent struggle, an indoor stadium was sanctioned at Jhiri and officially renamed after Baba Jitto by the LG administration. However, he charged that the local administration continues to evade installing the official signage, allegedly under pressure from the NC Government.

Outlining their key demands, Jamwal emphasized that SKUAST Jammu must be renamed in honor of Baba Jitto, noting that protests and formal memorandums have already been submitted to Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

With local MLAs assuring that the issue would be brought to the floor, Jamwal reminded the 29 BJP MLAs currently attending the Assembly session in Srinagar of their duty to fulfill election commitments. He called on them to demand the inclusion of Baba Jitto's supreme sacrifice in school curricula so future generations remain connected to his legacy.

Escalating their agitation, the Samiti launched a Sankalp Patra (Resolution Charter) to mobilize grassroots support across the constituencies of BJP, Congress, and NC MLAs. The organization affirmed that its campaign to preserve Baba Jitto's history will now become a public movement.

Prominent members present at the press conference included Arun Seekay, Sukhvinder Singh, Deepan, Kapil Mehra, Devinder Singh Bhau, Bhanu Partap Goria, Gurjet Singh, Dev Karan Singh, Garu Sharma, Mintu Rakwal, Rahul Kumar and Nikhil Sharma.