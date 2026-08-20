Sameera Group unveils first-of-its-kind '10-10-10' initiative in TN with Rs 300 cr investments

CHENNAI, Aug 20: The Chennai-based Sameera Group announced its "10 Projects in 10 Days across 10 Districts" programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a real estate developer in Tamil Nadu.

The company will launch the 10 residential projects across the State between August 23 and September 1, 2026, comprising a mix of plotted developments and villas.

The Rs.300-crore initiative will mark a significant expansion of the Group's footprint across key growth markets in Tamil Nadu.

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The new projects will come up across Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu. The portfolio includes Vasuki Nagar, Sameera Pavillion, New Vision Township P-9, Sameera Prime and Sameera Florenza Phase-I, among other developments being introduced as part of the 10-day launch programme.

Each project is planned across approximately 10 acres, with around 200 units and plot sizes beginning from approximately 800 sqft. The developments will offer a mix of residential plots and villas, along with features including gated access, entrance arches, parks and other community amenities.

Jayakumar Murugesan, Managing Director, Sameera, Groups said, "Launching 10 projects across 10 districts in just 10 days is a significant milestone for us. With an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore, we are simultaneously expanding into several important growth markets across Tamil Nadu. This initiative reflects both the scale of our ambition and the execution capability we have built over more than four decades in the real estate sector."

D Senthil Velan, CEO, Pan India Operations, Sameera Groups, said, "The 10-10-10 initiative begins with Tamil Nadu, a market where Sameera has built a strong foundation over the years. Going forward, we are looking at opportunities across other cities and States to establish and strengthen Sameera Group's presence beyond Tamil Nadu. Our objective is to take the experience and development capabilities we have built here to new markets across India."

(UNI)