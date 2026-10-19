Samba police seizes vehicle with wooden logs

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 18: In continuation of its efforts to curb illegal transportation of forest produce, Samba Police has seized a vehicle loaded with Khair wooden logs being transported without any valid permission within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Bari Brahmana, officials said.

A police party of Police Station, Bari Brahmana during patrolling duty near Kala Gate, Barjani area, intercepted a Mahindra pickup bearing Registration Numbr, JK02AN-4780 for its checking. During checking, Khair wooden logs were found laden inside the vehicle, which were being transported without any valid permission.

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The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Imran Khan, son of Ghar Din of Badhori tehsil Bari Brahmana, district Samba.

The vehicle has been seized by the police and subsequently handed over to Forest Department Samba for further legal proceedings.