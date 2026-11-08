Samba police seizes 2 vehicles with wooden logs

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 7: In continuation of its efforts to curb illegal transportation of forest produce, Samba Police has seized two vehicles including one loaded with Khair wooden logs in two separate incidents within the jurisdiction of Police Stations (PS) Samba and Bari Brahmana. Both vehicles were found transporting wooden logs without valid permission or requisite documentation.

A police party of Police Station Samba during routine vehicle checking at naka Nud, intercepted a vehicle bearing Registration Number JK08-9255 which was coming from Mansar side and moving towards Samba side for its checking. During search and checking, Khair wooden logs were found laden inside the vehicle which were being transported without any valid permission.

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The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Irshad Mohd son of Gulshan Hussain of Bedheri tehsil and district Samba.

In another incident, a team of Police Station Bari Brahmana during patrolling in its jurisdiction, intercepted a Tata Mobile bearing Registration Number JK21B-9712 at SIDCO Chowk, Bari Brahmana for its checking. During search and checking, wooden logs were found laden inside the vehicle which were being transported without any valid permission.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Sanjeet Singh, son of Prem Nath of Baggar district Doda.

Both the vehicles have been seized by the police and subsequently handed over to Forest Department Samba for further legal proceedings.