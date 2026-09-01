Samba police rescues 3 bovines

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 31: Samba Police has foiled yet another bovine smuggling attempt in the successive day within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Ghagwal and rescued three bovines, officials said.

Acting on information received from reliable sources, a team of Police Post (PP), Rajpura of PS Ghagwal foiled a bovine smuggling attempt and rescued three bovines at Rajpura which were being smuggled by foot from Hiranagar side towards Samba side via border road. All the rescued bovines have been shifted to a safer location, officials said.

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A case FIR No. 87/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station (PS) Ghagwal and investigation started, officials said.