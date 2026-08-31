Samba police rescues 23 bovines, arrests smuggler

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 30: Samba police has foiled a major bovine smuggling attempt within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Ghagwal by arresting a bovine smuggler and rescuing 23 animals. The truck used in the illegal transportation of bovines was also seized, officials said.

They said acting on information received from reliable sources, a team of Police Station, Ghagwal during vehicle checking duty at NHW Naka Tapyal, intercepted a truck bearing Registration Number HR55AH-0454 which was coming from the Kathua side towards Samba side. During search and checking, 23 bovines were found inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally.

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Officials said the bovine smuggler identified as Arshad son of Mohd Liyaqat of Gangoh Khalsa Nukadh district Saharanpur (UP) has been arrested. All the bovines have been rescued and the vehicle has also been seized.

A case FIR No. 86/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station Ghagwal and investigation started, officials said.