Samba police rescues 14 bovines, arrests smuggler

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 26: Samba Police has foiled a major bovine smuggling attempt within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Ghagwal by arresting a bovine smuggler and rescuing 14 bovines, officials said.

The dumper used in the illegal transportation of bovines has also been seized.

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Acting on information received from reliable sources, a team of Police Station Ghagwal during vehicle checking duty at NHW Naka Tapyal, intercepted a dumper bearing Registration Number, JK02CS-9586 which was coming from the Kathua side and moving towards the Samba side. During search and checking, fourteen bovines were found inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally. All the bovines have been rescued and shifted to safer location.

The bovine smuggler identified as Shabir Mohd, son of Sain Mohd of Panjgrain tehsil Nagrota, district Jammu has been arrested. The dumper used in illegal transportation of bovines has also been seized by police.

A case FIR No. 110/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station Ghagwal and investigation started.